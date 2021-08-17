Riley Cran

Badge #1

Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Hire Me
  • Save
Badge #1 california bezzia slab serif badge
Download color palette

During the process of making a typeface, I often simultaneously design WITH the in-progress fonts to see how they are feeling in context. Several years ago, California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco invited me and my colleagues at Lettermatic to visit and make new letters, inspired by their amazing special collections. The resulting typeface, Bezzia, is now available, and you can read more about it at lettermatic.com/custom

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Riley Cran
Riley Cran
Typeface Designer
Hire Me

More by Riley Cran

View profile
    • Like