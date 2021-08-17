👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During the process of making a typeface, I often simultaneously design WITH the in-progress fonts to see how they are feeling in context. Several years ago, California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco invited me and my colleagues at Lettermatic to visit and make new letters, inspired by their amazing special collections. The resulting typeface, Bezzia, is now available, and you can read more about it at lettermatic.com/custom