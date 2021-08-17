Pleurat

Insurance Brokerage Agency

User Interface and UX Design for a brokerage agency that helps individuals, agencies, corporations finding the best insurance package that fits perfectly for their needs.

Designed with Adobe XD

UX/UI Web and App Designer

