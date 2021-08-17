Mani Jalilzadeh

#3 Nearby Parking App (Challenge)

Hello✌
in this design i used orange color be cause this is remember traffic cones in streets and use minimal style to reduce founding nearest parking.
Do you know how to help a designer come up with better designs? right , give him feed back. 😊

