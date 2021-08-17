Matt Trice
Decent Labs

Uploading document and a delightful animation

Matt Trice
Decent Labs
Matt Trice for Decent Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

UI flow of user uploading a document into a cold storage app. Upon successful upload, user is rewarded with a delightful animation.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Decent Labs
Decent Labs
Channel your vision into a market ready product.
Hire Us

More by Decent Labs

View profile
    • Like