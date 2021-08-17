Good for Sale
Lauren Muth

Semi-Custom Brand: Grassroots

Lauren Muth
Lauren Muth
Hire Me
  • Save
Semi-Custom Brand: Grassroots environment sustainability logo collateral branding design brand branding brand design design

Semi-Custom Brand: Grassroots

Price
$850
Buy now
Available on studiohumankind.com
Good for sale
Semi-Custom Brand: Grassroots
Download color palette

Semi-Custom Brand: Grassroots

Price
$850
Buy now
Available on studiohumankind.com
Good for sale
Semi-Custom Brand: Grassroots

Serif type with varying details make this perfect for an environmental organization, sustainable shop, or any brand with an empowering, modern aesthetic. Its bold yet clean design works best with earth-toned and organic palettes.

Lauren Muth
Lauren Muth
Branding & Website Design for Nonprofit Organizations
Hire Me

More by Lauren Muth

View profile
    • Like