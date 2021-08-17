Douyin Bot

快去抖音里找到你的专属客服吧 😁

Design by Guohao Wang

-

Meta Enterprise Design (MED) is a team of talented enterprise product designers from Bytedance. We are focusing on delivering elegant and efficient design solutions for various complex enterprise platforms.

Open roles: Product Designer & Senior Product Designer (base Beijing/Shenzhen)

If interested, please email your resume and portfolio to: fengyuan.emily@bytedance.com or liudachang.al@bytedance.com

MED 是来自字节跳动公司的平台产品设计师团队，我们旨在为复杂的企业级应用提供优美并且高效的设计解决方案.

开放职位：产品设计师 & 高级产品设计 （base 北京/深圳）

欢迎投递简历和作品集：fengyuan.emily@bytedance.com 或 liudachang.al@bytedance.com