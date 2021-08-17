Instagram Redesign by Milo Solutions

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A refreshed view of one of the most popular social media sites.
Press "L" and show us that you like the project. 💓
Our Design team is part of a Polish software house. Check out Milo Solutions!
Check out our projects!
We know it's only our early days on Dribbble, but you can see our projects on our Behance profile.
We are open to new projects!
contact@milosolutions.com
Follow us: 👇
Dribbble | Behance | LinkedIN | Twitter | Facebook |