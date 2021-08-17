Good for Sale
Lauren Muth

Semi-Custom Brand: The Justice Project

Lauren Muth
Lauren Muth
Hire Me
  • Save
Semi-Custom Brand: The Justice Project nonprofit collateral logo branding design brand branding brand design design

Semi-Custom Brand: The Justice Project

Price
$850
Buy now
Available on studiohumankind.com
Good for sale
Semi-Custom Brand: The Justice Project
Download color palette

Semi-Custom Brand: The Justice Project

Price
$850
Buy now
Available on studiohumankind.com
Good for sale
Semi-Custom Brand: The Justice Project

Bold and modern type with widespread lettering make this perfect for a justice program, community organization, or any brand with an equal-minded and resilient aesthetic. Its strong yet connected design works best with skin-colored and warm-toned palettes.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Lauren Muth
Lauren Muth
Branding & Website Design for Nonprofit Organizations
Hire Me

More by Lauren Muth

View profile
    • Like