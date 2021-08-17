Jelena Milutinovic

Browsr - File browser

Browsr - File browser links navigation shortcut logo ux ui user developer developers dark mode dark files folder file browsing browser tool design
Hi Dribbble 👋

I was given a task to create a file browsing service for developers. This is my take on it.

Since most of the tools that developers use are in dark mode, I decided to go with dark colors. On the left side, there are quick links for easier navigation. I kept files in a simple list view and they are alphabetically organised. On the far right, there is a list of letters that helps user navigate easy and quick through their files. On the bottom there is a list of shortcuts to indicate to power users that they are available, while novice users can learn them.

