Glass Icon Set (For Sale)

Hey there! 👋🏻 You can now purchase this awesome Glass Icon set. 40 beautifully crafted icons that work on light and dark backgrounds.
Purchase the set here: https://unfoldco.gumroad.com/#QKCjl
These glass icons are inspired by the recent popularity of MacOS big sur. This trend of making semi realistic icons that pop off the screen was a contributing factor to the style of this set. In order to speed up your workflow the icons are fully customizable with Figma color styles, simply select the accent color in the color changer artboard and with one click you can instantly customize the whole set for your needs. This set includes 40 custom built icons.