Tariq Msallam

Kaspersky antivirus campaign

Tariq Msallam
Tariq Msallam
  • Save
Kaspersky antivirus campaign advertising campaign blue kaspersky antivirus
Download color palette

This project about Kaspersky antivirus it takes the properties of the new version , and put it in Russian animal form because Kaspersky is a Russian company

You can see the full project here http://bit.ly/1bOuxVO

Waiting your comments

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Tariq Msallam
Tariq Msallam

More by Tariq Msallam

View profile
    • Like