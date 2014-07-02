Kaspersky antivirus campaign

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This project about Kaspersky antivirus it takes the properties of the new version , and put it in Russian animal form because Kaspersky is a Russian company
You can see the full project here http://bit.ly/1bOuxVO
Waiting your comments