Cooper, the sheriff, and the deer head

Cooper, the sheriff, and the deer head scene twin peaks flat bright color characterdesign illustration character
Recently I have shown you my illustrations with Twin Peaks characters. And I decided not to rest and create the characters in action.

I have chosen recognizable scenes from the series, and today I’ll share one - Cooper, the sheriff, and the deer head.

As for the style, I consider it my main advantage and disadvantage at the same time – I can’t limit myself with one certain style and follow it, I quickly get tired of it. So I always try to find something new and challenging for myself. My portfolio is full of different styles I have been exploring since I became an illustrator.

Here I needed to choose the style which will look bright, eye-catching, easy-to-create but spectacular. I was excited to search for interesting angles and perspectives, elaborate details close to isometry.

What do you think will be the next scene from Twin Peaks?

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
