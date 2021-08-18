👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Recently I have shown you my illustrations with Twin Peaks characters. And I decided not to rest and create the characters in action.
I have chosen recognizable scenes from the series, and today I’ll share one - Cooper, the sheriff, and the deer head.
As for the style, I consider it my main advantage and disadvantage at the same time – I can’t limit myself with one certain style and follow it, I quickly get tired of it. So I always try to find something new and challenging for myself. My portfolio is full of different styles I have been exploring since I became an illustrator.
Here I needed to choose the style which will look bright, eye-catching, easy-to-create but spectacular. I was excited to search for interesting angles and perspectives, elaborate details close to isometry.
What do you think will be the next scene from Twin Peaks?