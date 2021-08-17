Laurène Grisot

The woman with the knot

Laurène Grisot
Laurène Grisot
  • Save
The woman with the knot art acryla gouache book fashion painting gouache character portrait illustration design
Download color palette

Gouache painting

.
All works copyright © Laurène Grisot

Laurène Grisot
Laurène Grisot

More by Laurène Grisot

View profile
    • Like