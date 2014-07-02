Alberto González Roges

Los Compinches Album Artwork

Alberto González Roges
Alberto González Roges
Hire Me
  • Save
Los Compinches Album Artwork album artwork artwork cd music pepper red fire rap hip hop
Download color palette

Cover Art For The Album (Rap con Pi-k Pi-k) For the Hip Hop Group Los Compinches

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Alberto González Roges
Alberto González Roges
UI / UX Designer. Photography enthusiast.
Hire Me

More by Alberto González Roges

View profile
    • Like