Last of Us Part 2 Poster

Last of Us Part 2 Poster digital painting watercolour playstation the last of us ipad pro joel ellie montage design procreate illustration
The Last of Us Part II was one of the most eagerly anticipated games for the PS4, also playing a part in the closure of the console, ending an era with a bang. And bang it did, as the highly controversial storyline broke apart fans around the world. But as conflicted as people were, the story was powerful and held meaning on both sides.

You can see more at https://ngon.co.uk/work/last-of-us-2-poster/

