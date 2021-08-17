Last of Us Part 2 Poster

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The Last of Us Part II was one of the most eagerly anticipated games for the PS4, also playing a part in the closure of the console, ending an era with a bang. And bang it did, as the highly controversial storyline broke apart fans around the world. But as conflicted as people were, the story was powerful and held meaning on both sides.
You can see more at https://ngon.co.uk/work/last-of-us-2-poster/