Weirdtober 021/031: Clark Kent, Kal-El aka Superman 🔻 – "There Is A Right And A Wrong In The Universe And The Distinction Should Not Be Hard To Make.”🔻
It’s a 🦅, it’s a plane🛩…. It’s… Henry Cavill!
I now know *exactly* how Michaelangelo felt making David. #Chiseled 😅😂
Long story short. First time I ever saw the Count of Monte Cristo as a teen [which, highly recommend], I swooned over HC 💖 – but that’s not really pertinent 😅, but like a least the second watch [of many viewings], I told my brother “He looks like a young Superman!” Then like 10 years later?! Man of Steel 🤯🤯🧠 [and if we’re doing HC recommendations – Man from UNCLE]
But Christopher Reeve Superman 💯✊ And, Tom Welling. Brandon Routh [which, okay, that movie wasn’t great, but he’s great in Scott Pilgrim and as The Atom]. The Iconic Nicholas Cage that never was… damn. Should have done that mug-shot look of him in that shiny suit. Next time 🤷🏻♀️ And, a ton of others 📜
[And, like the Batman one complemented Batgirl; this one also mirrors Supergirl + since I had the urge to do this and Batman over the weekend, I added the red-glow on Batman from the bright lights from this one 🧠]😎✌️
