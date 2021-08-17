Mitesh Samal

Pet Food Shopping App

Mitesh Samal
Mitesh Samal
  • Save
Pet Food Shopping App dog food uiux design uiux product design pet food shopping pet food shopping app minimal ux design app uidesign ui appinterferance
Download color palette

Hey Guys
Get healthy food products for your pets
Here I try to craft simple and easy to use Interference
Hope you guys love it :)

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

----------------
I'm available for work together :
📩Email me : me@miteshsamal.com

Mitesh Samal
Mitesh Samal

More by Mitesh Samal

View profile
    • Like