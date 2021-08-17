Jodie Rudge

Spirited Away Remake

remake 3d design 3d cgi manga anime spirited away studio ghibli
With the release of the studios first CG animated film, ‘Earwig and the Witch’, I wanted to consider the possibilities of recreating some of their most cherished family movies that so many generations had fallen in love with.

You can see more at https://ngon.co.uk/work/spirited-away/

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
