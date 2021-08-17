Svetlana Zacharova

Desease Info Web UI/UX Concept

Svetlana Zacharova
Svetlana Zacharova
  • Save
Desease Info Web UI/UX Concept uidesign inform icons icondesign simple user interface pacient desease app vector icon minimalism minimal graphic design illustration wedesign web website ux ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I just created a concept of an information website about Dupuytren's contracture desease. This site should be used to obtain all the necessary information for patients.
I hope you'll like it and don't forget to press 'L' for some love! Also feel free for feedback :)

Svetlana Zacharova
Svetlana Zacharova

More by Svetlana Zacharova

View profile
    • Like