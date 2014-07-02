Chloe Park
OpenTable iOS app booking flow (GIF)

redesign booking gif dining flat red animated opentable ios flow walk through ios7
Got to do some hand-modeling acton for our mobile apps. Here's a look at our restaurant booking flow and our new menu.

Thanks @Kate VandenBerghe for capturing our work so beautifully!

Download the app here!

