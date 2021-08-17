Esper Bionics Website

Esper Bionics has developed the first bionic hand that cares. With movable fingers, thumb, and wrists, it allows performing a wide range of tasks. Unlike anything on the market, Esper's bionic hand improves and gains abilities over time.

We worked on a new brand and a website making sure Esper's brand is less techy but friendly, clear, and humane.

