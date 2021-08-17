Katerina

Mediterranean tiles vector patterns

Without a doubt this collection is one of my best. I was too much inspired by ancient art of tiles of Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Italy. And this collection is about antique kind of art - tiles in modern design.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
