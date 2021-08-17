Real Estate App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi! I wanna share with you new shot — service for those who want to find, design or rent a house🏡.
The 1️⃣st shot shows the rental offers, also there is a search and navigation through the service
On the 2️⃣nd shot there is a page of the house with details, users can study a detailed description, see photos of the interior and contact the owner. The main button switches to 3D mode, where you can study the interior in detail
🔵I used blue as an accent color, as it calms down, increases the concentration, which is important for such an important event as buying a house.
The service allows users to conveniently choose a house or a place for building and contact the owner without leaving the app.
Made for Purrweb
