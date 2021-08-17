nikita.uidesign

Learning website landing page

nikita.uidesign
nikita.uidesign
  • Save
Learning website landing page landing design webapp ux ui landing page fimga
Download color palette

My first Dribbble shot and one of the first works I did in this style. Hope you'll like it. Comment what you think, so I'll improve myself faster. Cheers.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
nikita.uidesign
nikita.uidesign

More by nikita.uidesign

View profile
    • Like