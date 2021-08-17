Subrata Das

Madhovi Shilpokutir Logotype

Madhovi Shilpokutir Logotype flowerlogo banglatypography logotype fashion custom gold gold jewellery illustrator typography graphicdesign brand identity logodesign logo branding
Hello Everyone, Approved Custom brand logotype for a Bangladeshi jewelry brand. Hope you like it.
Here is their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/madhovikutir

For custom design work and branding.
Behance: https://www.behance.net/subrata_design
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks, Subrata Das

