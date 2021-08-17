Chef : Food Social Media Startup App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Facebook
I want to share my Real Client Project about Chef Food Delivery.
Chef is a short form social media platform that centers around all things food.
So this is Client concept a about Chef ( Social Media Startup ) - Technology. This application is used to find the best chef seen & online booking food/recipe delivery for You.
Splash Screen, user will see a splash screen that are logo.
Home Screen, in the home menu the user can do toggle "For You" & Following Chef/Friends, then there is a display of the Short video about 10sec , User can see what he want. They can book for food delivery by third-party app/own app.
Profile Screen, user will see number her friends/own profile - Followers, Following & Like engedment.
Feel free to leave feedback on comment :)
Press L if you like it.
Feel free to contact us - dlightagency24@gmail.com
