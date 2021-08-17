Ahnaf Habib
Pixirhy

Traveljournals Web Ui

Traveljournals Web Ui visual design branding homepage website design uxui user experience design product page ui clean design journal editorial web home page landing page ux
Traveljournals, a place where all the travelers come and share their experiences. We tried to bring that aesthetics in here by understanding the target users.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Websites, and illustrations.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

