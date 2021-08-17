Traveljournals Web Ui

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Traveljournals, a place where all the travelers come and share their experiences. We tried to bring that aesthetics in here by understanding the target users.
Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Websites, and illustrations.
We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.
Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com