👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Line & Exit series explores line art in all its glory, it is after all the starting point of every complex drawing and one the can define it’s outcome. These illustrations are a playful collection of expression and form… coupled with a dash of sarcasm.
You can see the collection here https://ngon.co.uk/work/line-and-exit/