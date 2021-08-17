Jodie Rudge

Line & Exit Series

Line & Exit Series ipad pro models new balance nike contemporary illustration stylised black and white procreate illustration line art
The Line & Exit series explores line art in all its glory, it is after all the starting point of every complex drawing and one the can define it’s outcome. These illustrations are a playful collection of expression and form… coupled with a dash of sarcasm.

You can see the collection here https://ngon.co.uk/work/line-and-exit/

