Toss Vietnam Redesign #2

Toss Vietnam Redesign #2
With 1,300,000 users and newly raised capital to develop the Vietnamese market, Toss Vietnam needs new changes in the interface to make users familiar with smart fintech products that can be launched in the near future.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
