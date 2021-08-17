Shipping Box Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kids Art Box ships a set of activities monthly to subscribers. For this project, I created packaging that represented all of our lines. I drew all of the images on paper, and then scanned and imported into Adobe Illustrator, where I played with the composition for the box. Each image is inspired from one of the lines monthly boxes/themes.