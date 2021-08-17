Sydney Hill

Shipping Box Design

Sydney Hill
Sydney Hill
  • Save
Shipping Box Design package design illustrator print design illustration
Download color palette

Kids Art Box ships a set of activities monthly to subscribers. For this project, I created packaging that represented all of our lines. I drew all of the images on paper, and then scanned and imported into Adobe Illustrator, where I played with the composition for the box. Each image is inspired from one of the lines monthly boxes/themes.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Sydney Hill
Sydney Hill

More by Sydney Hill

View profile
    • Like