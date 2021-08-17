Jodie Rudge

Honda Malibu Poster Art

Honda Malibu Poster Art ipad pro procreate manga surreal complex travel n-van honda anime illustration
Life is a road. What’s in front of you has yet to be seen, but the memories you leave behind are ones filled with excitement, wonder and magic. This artwork materialises these experiences.

You can see the full case study at: https://ngon.co.uk/work/honda-malibu/

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
