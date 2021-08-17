👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
We're excited to share Bobby v3.6 which brings the world Bobby Submit. Although the list of available subscriptions to choose from in Bobby was already endless, there was always that one niche subscription one or two users were missing. To accommodate these requests we've built Bobby Submit, which lets you submit any service or brand you want for it to become available in the iOS app.
Go check it out on Producthunt
––
Created by the @yummygum team