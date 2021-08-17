We're excited to share Bobby v3.6 which brings the world Bobby Submit. Although the list of available subscriptions to choose from in Bobby was already endless, there was always that one niche subscription one or two users were missing. To accommodate these requests we've built Bobby Submit, which lets you submit any service or brand you want for it to become available in the iOS app.

