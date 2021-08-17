raytumb design

Covid-19 Vaccine Landing Page

Covid-19 Vaccine Landing Page clean covid-19 covid vaccine covid web vaccine web vaccine landing page covid landing page web landing page landing page web design web website illustration vector app ux graphic design design covid ui
This is just a rework of my failed design competition submission.
I'm out of words right now, might edit this desc later.

You still can check out my stuffs here: https://linktr.ee/raytumb
Hope you guys like this and could inspire you :D

