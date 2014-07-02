Jason Rutledge

Mr T

Jason Rutledge
Jason Rutledge
Hire Me
  • Save
Mr T mr. t a team blue 80s vector illustrator beard earrings
Download color palette

I pity the fool.... who doesn't like this shot.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Jason Rutledge
Jason Rutledge
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jason Rutledge

View profile
    • Like