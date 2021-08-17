Roman Solonovich 🦖

Newsifier app

Roman Solonovich 🦖
Roman Solonovich 🦖
Hire Me
  • Save
Newsifier app ae ui netherlands sport newspaper cms blog article interface app
Download color palette
  1. skjfdlkj (1).jpeg
  2. video 4.mp4

Hey 👋 The all in one solution for serious publishers. Unique for each publisher mobile apps with customizable assets in one click.

⚡️ Check out the full case study on Behance
👁 Check out the real apps on this cms: Utrechtfans, NextPlay

--

🤝 ️I'm available for freelance projects at: solonobeach@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Roman Solonovich 🦖
Roman Solonovich 🦖
Hire me⤵
Hire Me

More by Roman Solonovich 🦖

View profile
    • Like