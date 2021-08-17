Newsifier app

Hey 👋 The all in one solution for serious publishers. Unique for each publisher mobile apps with customizable assets in one click.

⚡️ Check out the full case study on Behance

👁 Check out the real apps on this cms: Utrechtfans, NextPlay

--

🤝 ️I'm available for freelance projects at: solonobeach@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance