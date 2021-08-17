Tom & Toz | Branding | Jam & Jelly

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
While growing up on a farm in Amish Country, Ohio, Sara was taught the fine art of cooking by her mother. She has parleyed that skill and know-how into a line of jellies and jams that have become a premier choice on the market(Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)
Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting Fresh, Organic & Appetizing
Business Name: Tom & Toz
Niche: Food
Sub-niche: Jams & Jellies
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content