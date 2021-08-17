Twogrid

Tom & Toz | Branding | Jam & Jelly

While growing up on a farm in Amish Country, Ohio, Sara was taught the fine art of cooking by her mother. She has parleyed that skill and know-how into a line of jellies and jams that have become a premier choice on the market(Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)

Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting Fresh, Organic & Appetizing
Business Name: Tom & Toz
Niche: Food
Sub-niche: Jams & Jellies
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
We establish belief through Branding

