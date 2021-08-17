Jay Master

West to East Farms

Jay Master
Jay Master
Hire Me
  • Save
West to East Farms earth illustration monogram farm weather vane spoon fork world badges print typography branding packaging identity logo
Download color palette

An excerpt cut from a WIP project in the works. This wasn't the right direction, but dig it.

Jay Master
Jay Master
Branding and Packaging Design
Hire Me

More by Jay Master

View profile
    • Like