Walley - A banking app for one-click transactions

Walley is an app that helps users send and receive money faster than ever. With just one click, you can send money to anyone whether that is through scanning a QR code or through your contact list. This design was inspired by Paypal and MobiCash redesign by Mariya Lytvynyuk.

Drop a message on munafhassan23@gmail.com for collaboration

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
