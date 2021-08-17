Øyvind Hermans

A visual and technical test, where I try out a "sticky parallax interaction" paired with interesting science fiction inspired landscape. A potential portfolio hero, perhaps?

The design is done in Adobe XD and the development is done in Webflow. Link here: https://oyvind-hermans-portfolio.webflow.io/
(Warning! This has really bad performance on some systems. I guess having a blend mode applied to video elements is a bad idea xD)

