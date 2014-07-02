deprivedanxiety

Frame experiments.

Frame experiments. frame corner detail ornate vector boarder triangles drips decoration experiments progress wip
I've been experimenting with framework a little recently. This is a crop of something from this week. I'm not sure if this will eve make it into my work....but its something to think about.

