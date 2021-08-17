Michael Jacob

Territoire - french riviera

cote dazur tourism mountain sea design logotype branding logo
Logotype for a toursim compagny in south of France. The symbol is meant to represent a heart + the mountain + the sea

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
