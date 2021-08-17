Jitesh Pujari

Cartoon Illustration of a Girl

digital painting art desgin panda girl procreate ipad sketch design illustration cartoon caricature
I created a cartoon caricature from an image of one my friend using Procreate App on iPad Pro.

