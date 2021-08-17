Hi, Dribbbler !

Today I'm bringing you a concept of a real estate app. This mobile app helps to find a place to live renting an apartment or house.

The shot shows three screens.

The left screen is called home here user will get an apartment to nearby, and also be some in recommend, all will be shown with reviews, After that in middle one will show you details, here will get in image 360* and when user click it all of the details will go down and back image with full screen will on and shown 360*(degree), if all ok then the user can make a call to the agent and also can booking,

after that, the all right screen is the filter screen and the filter as general.

Thanks for your attention! I wish you like it. You also can press 'L' if you like my shot or follow me if you want to find my upcoming work easily.

I'm available for hire

Full-time/part-time (Remote/directly), Contract, or Project base.

Email me: kawser4ahmed@gmail.com

Behance