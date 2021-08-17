Gideon ostew

Boarding Pass | Daily UI 024

Boarding Pass | Daily UI 024 daily ui 024 boarding pass ui ux dailyui design
Daily UI 024

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Boarding Pass.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #024

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
