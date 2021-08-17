Vivi Garleone

🎬 ClapperBoard

Vivi Garleone
Vivi Garleone
  • Save
🎬 ClapperBoard animated motion graphics graphic design clapperboard loop pop corn board clapper rubberhose walkcycle mascot aftereffects design vector animation
Download color palette
Vivi Garleone
Vivi Garleone

More by Vivi Garleone

View profile
    • Like