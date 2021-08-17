Monica Rief

Expressing the Subconscious through Automatic Drawing

In my automatic drawings, I leave behind any rational thinking and allow the pen to lead randomly across the paper. First developed by the Surrealists, 'Surrealist Automatism is a method of art-making in which the artist suppresses conscious control over the making process, allowing the unconscious mind to have great sway.' (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surrealist_automatism)

