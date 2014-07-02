Denis Krol Krasavchikov

Drinker (Loop animation) 2x

Drinker (Loop animation) 2x krol illustration 3d icon character gif 2d loop cute game animation motion
Hi everyone. This is Drinker from new level.
In next shot you will see the level.
Thanks for watching.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
