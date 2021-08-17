Sanne van der Laan

A personal logo

A personal logo.
The point of the N: a pencil > illustration
The titled S: movement > animation
The geometric composition: visual design
Sanne: my name
The curves: friendly & emphatic
Sharp lines: to the point / facts
