Zsolt Varga | SEK

smart4factory styleframes

Zsolt Varga | SEK
Zsolt Varga | SEK
Hire Me
  • Save
smart4factory styleframes bush building clouds truck factory flat illustration flat vektorart styleframes eplainervideo explainer animation styleframe ai artwork vector illustrator illustration sekond
Download color palette

Side and top view of a factory. Styleframes for Smart4factory animation.
Check the video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd13UDYmLH8

Zsolt Varga | SEK
Zsolt Varga | SEK
Freelance illustrator
Hire Me

More by Zsolt Varga | SEK

View profile
    • Like