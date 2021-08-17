Bagus Sadewo

Astro Helmet

Bagus Sadewo
Bagus Sadewo
  • Save
Astro Helmet illustration 3d design blender3d blender
Download color palette

Exploring Blender 3D by creating astro helmet model

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Bagus Sadewo
Bagus Sadewo

More by Bagus Sadewo

View profile
    • Like